Demo in Jammu to show solidarity with protesting farmers in India

Jammu, December 08 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a protest demonstration was organised by Jammu Kashmir People’s Movement (JKPM) to express solidarity with farmers of Punjab and other states of India, who are protesting against the anti-farmer laws introduced by BJP led Indian government.

Addressing the protesters, JKPM Chairman, Mir Shahid Saleem, said after bringing the laws against the minorities, the RSS-backed Indian government was snatching the rights of the farmers. He said people of the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir completely stood by the farming community.

The JKPM chairman hailed the courage and bravery of the Sikh people who stood by the people of Kashmir when their political and other rights were forcibly snatched by the BJP led Hindutva government in India. He called upon the oppressed communities of India to unite against the fascist forces.

Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Association Aquib Wani also addressed the participants.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Association, Aqib Wani, while addressing the protesters said that India had crossed all limits in its oppression against the minorities and “we must unite to fight them tooth and nail”.

Prominent among others who spoke on the occasion included Bashir Ahmed Mir, Molvi Saber, Muneer Hussain, Basharat Hussain, Maqsood Ahmed, Nadeem Mirza and Mushtaq Ahmed.

