India working on fascist plan to change IIOJK demography: Bilal

Srinagar, December 08 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Tehreek-e-Muzahamat Chairman Bilal Ahmad Sidiqui has strongly denounced New Delhi’s colonial and fascist designs in the territory.

Bilal Sidiqui in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, said that New Delhi is actively working on its fascist agenda after 5th August 2019 to change the demographic character of the territory.

He maintained that multidimensional fronts have been opened to fulfill the murky designs. “From land grabbing from poor dwellers to cleaning up administration, executive and judiciary from natives of Jammu and Kashmir all is being done to alter the demography of the territory,” he added.

He said that thousands of poor forest dwellers have been rendered homeless amid the chilling cold weather. “Such measures have made it crystal clear that New Delhi is working on a sinister plan to repeat a 1947 type situation in Jammu and Kashmir,” Bilal Sidiqui said.

He appealed to the international community to shun its silence and take measures to persuade New Delhi to leave its illogical and immoral rigidity and honour and implement its commitments made with people of Jammu and Kashmir.

