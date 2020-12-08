Indian army’s CASOs leading to alarming cardiac arrests in IIOJK

Srinagar, December 08 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, frequent cordon and search operations by Indian troops have led to increase at an alarming rate in heart-attack or cardiac-arrest related stress among youth, particularly in the Kashmir Valley.

Cardiologists have said that the youth under stress are resorted to smoking, drug menace and psychological disorders, which contribute to increasing rate of deaths due to the heart attacks or cardiac arrests.

Talking to media men, Dr Nisar Tramboo, Institute of Medical Sciences Soura in Srinagar, said that the heart attacks and cardiac arrests among the youth are increasing as they live unhealthy habits, which include smoking and other related things.

Dr Nisar Tramboo further said that there was a need to adopt a healthy lifestyle; the youth should take a lot of fruits, lot of vegetables. “The youth should avoid excess poultry, animal fats. They should not take too much salt as it increases blood pressure,” he added.

Dr Irfan Ahmad, Consultant Cardiologist at SMHS hospital said that receiving patients at hospital who are suffering heart attacks was an abnormal thing before 15 years, but now it has become a normal thing.

“Psycho social stress among youth has increased in Kashmir from past couple of years, which has led to an increase in heart attacks. However, in winters, the number of heart attack cases witnessed increase,” he added.

