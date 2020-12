Srinagar, December 08 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, amid rains and harsh weather conditions, Indian troops launched a cordon and search operation in Sopore area of Baramulla district, today.

The troops sealed Goripora area of Sopore and conducted house to house searches, causing huge inconvenience to the locals. The troops sealed all entry and exit points of the area.

