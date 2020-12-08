Mehbooba Mufti put under house arrest: Iltija

Srinagar, December 08 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Iltija Mufti, the daughter of PDP President and former Chief Minister of IIOJK Mehbooba Mufti, has said that her mother has been placed under house arrest at her Gupkar residence in Srinagar.

Iltija Mufti in an interview in Srinagar said that Mehbooba Mufti was put under house arrest as she wanted to visit Badgam district where Gujjar families were being evicted by the authorities. She said that a heavy contingent of police and paramilitary personnel reached their residence and locked the main entry gate.

She said Mehbooba Mufti is a politician and has a right to go wherever she wishes, adding that her mother even told police that she will take her private vehicle to reach Badgam but she was not allowed to venture out.

Iltija Mufti said on one hand, BJP politicians are given full security cover and other facilities to undertake journey of their choice while on the other, Mehbooba Mufti has been caged at her home. She said the Indian government wants to continue its oppressive and disruptive actions in IIOJK and anyone who even tries to talk about these issues isn’t allowed to do so.

