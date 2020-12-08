Sopore fruit mandi shuts to support Indian farmers’ strike

Srinagar, December 08 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Asia’s second largest Sopore fruit mandi observed a complete shutdown to extend support to the strike call given by farmers in India.

The fruit mandi president, Fayaz Ahmad Malik said that they have closed all the activities and businesses in support of the strike call given by the farmers in India.

He also asked the Indian government to rollback new farm laws, immediately.

In India, farmers from various states are protesting against the three new farm laws that were passed by the Indian parliament recently.

The all India farmers union had given a strike call, today, which was supported by various opposition parties, demanding the rollback of the laws.

Meanwhile, scores of members from United Sikh Forum assembled at Srinagar’s Press Enclave and extended support to strike in India. Bikram Singh, USF president, said that they organized a protest today in solidarity with the farmers who are on strike.

