TWI pays rich tribute to Shuja Abbas

Srinagar, Dec 08 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami has paid rich tribute to prominent freedom leader and founder of Hizb-ul-Momineen Khawaja Shuja Abbas on his first death anniversary.

TWI held a special meeting under the chair of party Chairman Khadim Hussain in Budgam to pay tribute to the late leader.

The participants of the meeting said that Khawaja Shuja Abbas belonged to a wealthy and highly educated family and if he wanted he could live a luxurious life but he had a sense of feeling against India’s illegal occupation of his motherland since childhood and he chose the path to resistance. They said that Shuja Abbas was one of the foremost leaders of the freedom movement and he had played an important role in organizing the Kashmiri people against the Indian occupation.

The participants said that the great leader later migrated to Pakistan, the land of his dreams, where they continued to highlight the Kashmir freedom Movement. They said that Shuja Abbas was well aware of the conspiracies of Brahmanical imperialism and was a firm believer in two-nation theory. He was a strong supporter of the accession of of Jammu and Kashmir to Pakistan.

Shuja Abbas died on December 7, 2019 in Pakistan and was buried in Islamabad.

The meeting said that India was brutally using force to suppress the freedom struggle in IIOJK but would fail in its nefarious designs. The meeting announced to launch public contact campaign in every district of the occupied territory soon to highlight the plight of the oppressed Kashmiris.

Meanwhile, on the death anniversary of Khawaja Shuja Abbas, a prayer ceremony was also held at the house of the late leader in Rawalpindi, which was attended by his close relatives and friends.

