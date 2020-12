Srinagar, December 08 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a vehicle carrying Indian soldiers for election duty crushed an elderly man to death in Kulgam district of south Kashmir on Tuesday evening.

Officials told media that a 64-year-old man identified as Mohammad Amin Shah was hit by a vehicle carrying the troops of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) in Malpora area of Kulgam.

“The deceased received serious injuries, resulting in his on spot death,” the official said.

