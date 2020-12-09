Bashir Andrabi condemns HR violations by Indian troops in IIOJK

Srinagar, December 09 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, APHC leader and Chairman of Kashmir Freedom Front, Syed Bashir Andrabi, has strongly condemned grave human rights violations being perpetrated by Indian troops in the territory.

Syed Bashir Andrabi in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the Kashmiri people could not be intimidated into submission through such brutal tactics.

He said India has virtually turned IIOJK into a military garrison where Indian Army is involved in large-scale human rights abuses. He said that the Kashmiri people rejected India’s illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir and its August 5, 2019 unlawful and unilateral move of repealing the special status of IIOJK. He said that since 5th August, last year, Hurriyat leaders had been put under house arrest or illegal detention while thousands of Kashmiris, most of them youth, had been imprisoned under black laws like Public Safety Act.

Syed Bashir Andrabi said that the India was continuously denying the Kashmiris their all basic rights including the right to self-determination. He appealed to the international community to impress upon New Delhi to stop its state terrorism in IIOJK and settle the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the Kashmiris’ aspirations and the UN resolutions.

