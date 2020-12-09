Indian troops have intensified killing spree in IIOJK: Report

#GenocideFearsInIIOJK

Islamabad, December 09 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops have intensified their killing spree in the territory to suppress the Kashmiris’ ongoing struggle for securing their inalienable right to self-determination.

An analytical report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, today, said that Indian troops brutally killed three more youth in Tiken area of Pulwama district, today.

It said following Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government’s 5th August 2019 illegal action, fears of genocide in IIOJK have increased manifold. It maintained that even international experts have warned of impending danger of genocide in the occupied territory.

The report pointed out that the US based Genocide Watch, which keeps an eye on the international disputes, has warned that India is preparing for genocide in IIOJK. Founder president of Genocide Watch, Gregory Stanton, has stated that the persecution of Muslims in Assam and IIOJK is a prelude to their massacre, it said.

The report deplored that Indian troops are mercilessly killing, maiming and torturing the Kashmiris and vandalizing their properties during cordon and search operations in the occupied territory. It deplored the silence maintained by the international community over Indian repression in IIOJK.

“UN and international human rights bodies should come to the rescue of helpless Kashmiris, who must be given the right to decide their destiny. It is time to tell India, clearly and forcefully, to stop genocide of Kashmiris in IIOJK,” the report added.

