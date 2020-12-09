Archive: Current Month

December 2020
M T W T F S S
« Nov    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Archives

Indian troops martyr three Kashmiri youth in Pulwama

Killing Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, December 09 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district, today.

The youth were killed by the troops during a cordon and search operation in Tiken area of the district. One person was also injured due to the firing of the troops during the CASO. The operation continued till last reports came in.

A senior police officer talking to media men claimed that the youth were militants and were killed in an encounter with the troops.

On the other hand, an elderly man was killed after he was hit by a vehicle carrying soldiers of Indian Sashastra Seema Bal in Malpora area of Kulgam district.

Meanwhile, four civilians were injured in a grenade blast in Singhpora area of Baramulla district.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: