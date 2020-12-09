Indian troops martyr three Kashmiri youth in Pulwama

Srinagar, December 09 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district, today.

The youth were killed by the troops during a cordon and search operation in Tiken area of the district. One person was also injured due to the firing of the troops during the CASO. The operation continued till last reports came in.

A senior police officer talking to media men claimed that the youth were militants and were killed in an encounter with the troops.

On the other hand, an elderly man was killed after he was hit by a vehicle carrying soldiers of Indian Sashastra Seema Bal in Malpora area of Kulgam district.

Meanwhile, four civilians were injured in a grenade blast in Singhpora area of Baramulla district.

