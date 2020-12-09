India’s policies based on Hindutva threatened peace of entire region: FM

Islamabad, December 09 (KMS): Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, has said that India’s policies based on Hindutva ideology have threatened peace and stability of the entire region.

He was speaking at a consultative meeting about regional security and Pakistan’s priorities in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The Minister said Pakistan has presented undeniable and solid evidence before the world through the dossier about India’s sponsorship of terrorism inside Pakistan.

He expressed deep concern over the continuity of brutalities by Indian occupation forces in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) amid COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, in his meeting with Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan, Nawaf bin Said Al-Maliki, in Islamabad on Wednesday expressed gratitude to the Saudi Foreign Minister and Saudi government for supporting Pakistan’s resolution on Kashmir at the OIC Foreign Ministers Council meeting in Niamey, Niger.

He said the OIC’s reiteration of its principled stance regarding Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir in Niamey Declaration is commendable. The Foreign Minister said Pakistan supports the efforts for peaceful resolution of issues in the Gulf region.

The two sides discussed bilateral relations and enhancement of cooperation.

