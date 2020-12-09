Archive: Current Month

No minority safe in India: FM

Kashmir Media Service

Islamabad, December 08 (KMS): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that no minority including Muslims, Dalits, Sikhs and Christians are safe in India.

In a statement, he pointed out that India has introduced controversial legislation such as Citizens Amendment Act and NRC to crush the minorities.

The Foreign Minister said the whole world is witnessed to Delhi riots in which several Muslims were killed and properties on large scale were ransacked.

He said the construction of temple at the site of Babri mosque reflects the Hindutuva mindset.

The Foreign Minister said Indian forces are persecuting Muslims in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.


