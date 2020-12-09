Archive: Current Month

Six injured in Pattan grenade blast

Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, December 09 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, six persons including a woman were injured in a grenade blast in Pattan area of Baramulla district, today.

Unidentified persons hurled a grenade on the Indian forces which missed the target and exploded on road in Singhpora area of Pattan. Six civilians including a woman were injured in the blast. The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Soon after the incident, Indian troops and police personnel cordoned off the area and launched searches to nab the attackers.


