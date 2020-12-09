The Netherlands asked to play role for stopping India from HR violations in IIOJK

Islamabad, December 09 (KMS): Pakistan has asked The Netherlands to stress upon India to lift the military siege, stop the ongoing gross violations of human rights in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu (IIOJK).

Special Secretary for Europe Dr. Aman Rashid said this at the 8th round of Pakistan-The Netherlands Bilateral Political Consultations during a virtual meeting. The Dutch delegation was led by Director-General for Political Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Netherlands Thijs van der Plas.

Dr. Aman Rashid also said that India should be asked and take steps towards peaceful solution of Kashmir dispute in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions.

Pakistan and The Netherlands have agreed to work together to further enhance bilateral relations in all spheres of mutual interest.

The two sides discussed the whole spectrum of bilateral relations, including political, economic, trade and as well as developments in their respective regions.

The two sides expressed satisfaction at the level of cooperation at international fora, including at the UN and agreed to continue supporting each other.

Dutch side was briefed on the Covid-19 situation in Pakistan and the steps being taken to save lives and livelihoods. It was also appraised on the Indian government’s discriminatory policies against minorities, and its illegal and unilateral actions in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir to alter its demographic structure. The meeting was also informed on Pakistan’s efforts aimed at supporting peace process in Afghanistan.

He said Pakistan will continue its support to peace process for an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political solution, paving the way for a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan.

Special Secretary conveyed Pakistan’s concerns on the rise of xenophobia, particularly Islamophobia, in different parts of the world and stressed on the need to further promote inter-faith harmony.

