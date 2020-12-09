Victims of indian state terrorism in IIOJK remembered

Srinagar, December 09 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations on the eve of International Human Rights Day remembered all those who have been victim of Indian state terrorism in the territory.

Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference Chairman, Shabbir Ahmed Dar, and Mahaz-e-Azadi President, Mohammad Iqbal Mir, in a joint statement in Srinagar said at a time when the global community is set observe world human rights day, tomorrow, “we in Kashmir want to remind it that Kashmiris are also humans and criminal silence maintained by the world is a covert support to the violators of the human rights.”

They said, “India has been trampling all civil and democratic rights in IIOJK with impunity as the world remains a mute spectator because of economic considerations.” They said Kashmir has become an epicenter of the highest kind of Indian state terrorism. They urged the UN and member states to come forward and stop India from violating human and political rights of millions of Kashmiris in the occupied territory.

Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Political Movement Chairman, Khawaja Firdous, in a statement called upon the UN Human Rights Council to take note of the ongoing human rights violations by Indian troops in IIOJK. He said the international community celebrates December 10 every year as the International Human Rights Day but the rights violations by India in IIOJK are not visible to the world powers. He said that Kashmir is an internationally recognized disputed territory and India has no right to evict Kashmiris from their land to settle Hindu outsiders. He deplored that the international community did not take cognizance of the illegal move by India, aimed at changing the demography of the occupied territory. Khawaja Firdous said that unless the Kashmir dispute was resolved in accordance with the UN resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people, peace could not be restored in South Asia.

Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party expressing serious concern over the continued blood bath in IIOJK has urged the international community to take effective notice of Indian state terrorism that has plunged the region into throes of instability and perpetual violence. In a statement issued on the eve of world human rights day, the DFP spokesman while highlighting the dangerous dimensions of Indian’s prolonged violent military occupation, militarization and micromanagement of every aspect of life in Kashmir said, “Given the highly volatile situation in the region it is imperative that the world should come forward in a big way and pressurize India to end the prolonged illegal occupation that has been a major cause and consequence of rights violations in the region.”

The spokesman said that arbitrary arrests and killing of innocent youth during cordon and search operations by the occupation forces and vandalism of public properties reflected the dangerous patterns of India’s neo-colonialism and imperialism.

Meanwhile, Vice-Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Young Mens League, Zahid Ashraf, in a statement in Islamabad also condemned the continued Indian repression in IIOJK. He said that India was shamelessly engaged in spilling blood of innocent people in the occupied territory.

Chairman of Pasban-e-Hurriyat, Uzair Ahmed Ghazali, in a statement in Muzaffarabad said deplored that the Indian forces were perpetrating the worst violations of human rights in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

