AJK President lauds OIC role on Kashmir issue

Mirpur, December 10 (KMS): Azad Jammu Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan has said that the unanimous passage of a Kashmir resolution at the Organization of Islamic Cooperation-Council of Foreign Ministers meeting has brushed away Indian propaganda of Kashmir not being included in the agenda.

He was speaking to various news networks at Jammu and Kashmir House in Mirpur.

The AJK President said that the Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud as the Chair of the Islamic Summit also clearly stated in his inaugural speech that peace in South Asia is not possible without the resolution of the Kashmir issue.

Like this: Like Loading...