India committing rights violations in IIOJK: APHC-AJK

Islamabad, December 10 (KMS): The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC) chapter has said that India has been committing serious human rights violations in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Hurriyat leaders, Mohammad Mustafa Khateeb, Mohammad Farooq Rahmani and Syed Faiz Naqshbandi addressing a press conference in Islamabad on the occasion of International Human Rights Day, today, said that immediately after its inception, the United Nations had unanimously adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in which it was agreed that all countries in the world, irrespective of religion, nationality, colour and race, would uphold human rights. they deplored that despite the agreement, India is committing serious human rights violations in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The Hurriyat leaders said that India has increased the number of Indian troops stationed in the occupied territory to more than one million since August 5 last year. Indian troops are involved in serious human rights violations in IIOJK and are creating an atmosphere of fear and terror by keeping people under house arrest, they added.

They said, the lives of Kashmiris have become miserable due to the constant brutalities and violence by the Indian troops, as evidenced by the two reports issued by the UN Human Rights Council on the atrocities perpetrated by Indian troops on unarmed Kashmiris and India has been urged to allow the UN fact-finding mission to visit the territories, but it has been reluctant to do so.

The Hurriyat leaders said that India had made IIOJK a no-go area for international human rights organizations to cover up the atrocities perpetrated by Indian troops on Kashmiris. They said that India was using new cruel tactics including genocide of Kashmiris and turning the Muslim majority status of IIOJK into a minority to maintain its illegitimate occupation over it.

The Hurriyat leaders said that India was planning to deploy more than one million retired Indian soldiers in IIOJK against the wishes of Kashmiris under a well-thought-out plan which was a clear violation of relevant UN resolutions.

They said that the Indian administration has imposed a complete ban on electronic and print media in IIOJK under the new media policy and the media is not allowed to broadcast any news about the ongoing Indian atrocities on innocent Kashmiris.

The Indian administration is closely monitoring newspapers, TV channels and other media, which is why the atrocities against Kashmiris are not being exposed globally, they added.

Mohammad Mustafa Khatib, Mohammad Farooq Rahmani and Syed Faiz Naqshbandi made it clear that the Kashmir dispute was a nuclear flashpoint that could at any time lead to a nuclear war between the two neighboring nuclear powers, India and Pakistan.

They said that the international community should take note of the dire situation in the region and play its important role in resolving the long pending Kashmir dispute.

The Hurriyat leaders strongly condemned the unprovoked firing of Indian forces on the Line of Control (LoC) and hoped that the UN military observer mission would take strong notice of India’s unprovoked firing.

