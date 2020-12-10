Archive: Current Month

December 2020
Indian troops beat up 3 journalists in IIOJK

Kashmir Media Service

IIOJK journalist bodies condemn harassment of media institutions | Kashmir Media ServiceSrinagar, December 10 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops beat up three journalists in Islamabad district, today.

The troops beat up the journalists, Fayaz Ahmed, Mudasir Qadri and Juanid Ahmed, while they were performing their professional duties in Srigufwara area of the district during the 5th phase of District Development Council (DDC) elections in the area.

Fayaz Ahmed talking to media men said that he along with other journalists was beaten up and all the equipments were seized by the troops.

We are under detention while Junaid is admitted in a hospital in Srigufwara, he added.


