India grossly violating UDHR in IIOJK

95,728 Kashmiris martyred since Jan 1989

#NoHumanRightsForKashmirisInIIOJK

Islamabad, December 10 (KMS): As the World Human Rights Day is being observed across the globe, today, Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir continues to reel under brutal Indian occupation.

A report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service on the occasion of the World Human Rights Day, today, said that Universal Declaration of Human Rights on 10 December 1948 was indeed a milestone, but the Kashmiris human rights continued to be violated with impunity. It said among 30 basic human rights enlisted in the UDHR, not even one exists in IIOJK.

The report said that Indian occupational forces had been violating the UDHR in the occupied territory for the last over 7 decades and mercilessly killing, arresting, torturing and humiliating innocent Kashmiris of every age and gender for demanding their right to self-determination.

The report pointed out that Indian troops in their unabated acts of state terrorism have martyred 95,728 innocent Kashmiris including 7,155 in custody since January 1989 till date. It said that these killings rendered 22,924 women widowed and 107,811 children orphaned. It said that the troops molested or disgraced 11,231 women and damaged 110,375 residential houses and other structures. It maintained that Indian troops and police personnel subjected over 8,000 people to custodial disappearance in the period.

The report maintained that thousands of young school boys and girls were also injured by the pellets fired by the troops while dozens including19-month-old Hibba Jan, Asif Ahmed Sheikh (10), Aaqib Zahoor (16), Ulfat Hameed (17), Bilal Ahmed Butt (17), Insha Mushtaq, Tariq Ahmed Gojri (19) and Faizan Ashraf Tantray (19) lost their eyesight completely due to the pellet injuries.

The report pointed out that 295 Kashmiris including 7 women have been martyred, 27 of them in fake encounters or custody, since repeal of special status of IIOJK and imposition of military siege by Narendra Modi-led fascist government on 5th August 2019 in the territory. It said that the troops molested 94 women after barging into the residential houses in the period.

The report said that the occupation authorities did not allow people to offer Friday prayers at historical Jamia Masjid in Srinagar and other mosques, shrines and imambargahs of the territory for months together after August 05, last year. It said, the authorities have also disallowed the masses to hold religious gatherings like Muharram and Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) processions during this period.

The report said life remains badly affected and economy adversely hurt in IIOJK due to the continued military siege and ban on 4G internet services. It said Hurriyat leaders and activists including Muhammad Yasin Malik, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Aasiya Andrabi, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Fehmeeda Sofi, Naheeda Nasreen, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Ayaz Muhammad Akbar, Peer Saifullah, Raja Merajuddin Kalwal, Shahid-ul-Islam, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Syed Shahid Yousuf, Syed Shakeel Yousuf, Ghulam Muhammad Butt and businessman Zahoor Watali continue to remain in detention in New Delhi’s infamous Tihar Jail in fake cases registered against them. Thousands of people including Hurriyat leaders and activists like Jamaat-e-Islami chief Dr Abdul Hameed Fayaz, Advocate Zahid Ali, Muhammad Yousuf Mir, Muhammad Yusuf Falahi, Zahoor Ahmed, Muhammad Rafiq Ganai, Zahoor Ahmed Butt, Mir Hafeezullah, Farooq Ahmed Tawheedi, Hayat Ahmed Butt and journalists, Aasif Sultan and Qazi Shibli, remain lodged in different jails of IIOJK and India under black law, Public Safety Act, it added.

The report maintained that the occupation authorities have kept the veteran Hurriyat leader, Syed Ali Gilani, and Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, under house detention since long time and have not allowed them to carry out their political activities and even they have not been allowed to offer Friday prayers and address public meetings.

The report pointed out that this is high time for the world community to come forward in a big way and impress upon India to stop its state terrorism in IIOJK and give the Kashmiris their right to self-determination.

Meanwhile, Hurriyat leaders in their separate statements have appealed to the United Nations and international human rights organizations to send their teams to take stock of the worst human rights situation in the occupied territory.

