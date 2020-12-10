JKPL holds demo in Srinagar against HR abuses in IIOJK

Srinagar, December 10 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL) held a protest demonstration in Srinagar, today, to draw attention of the world community to the human rights violations by Indian troops in the territory.

The demonstration held at Gawkadal in Srinagar was led by JKPL chief organisar, Dr Sarfaraz Ahmed Khan, and participated by party members. On the occasion, Dr Sarfaraz Ahmed Khan said that Indian troops were involved in the killing of tens of thousands of innocent Kashmiris, destruction of properties worth billions and subjecting thousands of Kashmiris to custodial disappearance besides snatching the eyesight of hundreds others by firing pellets on protesters in the occupied territory.

He said that the UN had unanimously adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and agreed that all nations of the world would uphold the human rights of all people, irrespective of their religion, creed and colour. However, he deplored that despite the signing of this global document by India, the human rights abuses by Indian troops continued unabated in IIOJK.

The JKPL leader urged New Delhi to abide by the international law and initiate a process of providing justice to the victims of its state terrorism in the territory.

