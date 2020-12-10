Pak armed forces put on high alert: India planning attack on Pakistan

Islamabad, December 10 (KMS): India is once again preparing to destroy peace in the region by starting a false flag operation against Pakistan in a bid to divert attention from internal and external pressures that it faced following its embarrassing defeat in Ladakh and Do Kalam.

India is preparing for an attack on the Line of Control (LoC) and on Pakistan-India Working Boundary. Owing to the possibility of an attack, Pakistan’s armed forces have been put on high alert.

Credible sources told The News that India can resort to a border action or a surgical strike as part of its false flag operation so that it could divert attention from several of its ongoing internal problems, including the mistreatment of minorities, farmers’ protests, its growing atrocities in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) and the resultant criticism from international media and institutions.

In 2016, India had laid claim to conducting a surgical strike (without evidence) on the LoC. Similarly, on February 26, 2019, the country had tried launching a similar operation against Pakistan but failed at it.

On Wednesday, Indian troops initiated ceasefire violation in Kuiratta Sector along the LoC. According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Pakistan Army troops responded befittingly and there were reports of heavy losses to Indian troops in men and material. During intense exchange of fire, two soldiers, Lance Naik Tariq and Sepoy Zaroof embraced Shahadat while fighting valiantly.

