Protest demo in Jammu against internet blockade

Jammu, December 10 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Association (JKPA) led by its Chairman, Aquib Wani held a demonstration at Rajouri against the longest internet blockade in the territory.

Aquib Wani speaking on the occasion termed the denial of internet services as example of collective punishment being given to Kashmiri population.

He said that it was a conspiracy of the Indian government to keep Kashmiris backward of which students and businessmen were the worse victims.

He further said, “Jammu and Kashmir is world’s largest militarized zone where Indian government is giving security threat as an excuse to suspend internet which is a joke.”

Asad Malik, Nayeem Khan, Aftab Mehmood and others also spoke on the occasion.

