Protest demo in Muzaffarabad against Indian atrocities in IIOJK

Muzaffarabad, December 10 (KMS): A protest demonstration was held in Muzaffarabad, today, on International Human Rights Day, against the Indian atrocities in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The protest rally was organized under the aegis of Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir and a large number of youth and elders attended the anti-India protest. The people held a sit-in protest to draw the attention of the international community, the United Nations and International human rights organizations towards India’s military atrocities in IIOJK.

The protesters carried black flags and black masks to protest over the criminal negligence by the international community over the Indian state terrorism in IIOJK. The participants of the rally chanted pro-freedom slogans besides India’s illegal military occupation over Jammu and Kashmir.

The speakers on the occasion said, while the world is observing Human Rights Day but the oppressive government of Bharatiya Janata Party, under the leadership of Narendra Modi, is breaking the records of oppression on the unarmed people of IIOJK.

They deplored that Kashmiri youth were being martyred, houses and bazaars were being destroyed and political, social and religious rights of the people were being violated. They said, Modi’s tyrannical forces are destroying peace by shelling the unarmed citizens of Azad Kashmir on the Line of Control (LoC).

The speakers called upon the United Nations, the Security Council and international human rights organizations to take steps against the Indian military occupation in IIOJK.

President of Pasban-e-Hurriyat, Neelum, Malik Sharafat Ali, Peerzada Sultan Badshah, Malik Waqar Ahmed, Rana Muhammad Liaqat, Muhammad Aimal Farzam and other religious and political leaders also addressed on the occasion.

Like this: Like Loading...