Shah Mehmood Qureshi seeks world community’s role in solution to Kashmir issue

Islamabad, December 10 (KMS): Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi has urged the world community, the United Nations (UN) and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to play their part in a just and peaceful resolution of the longstanding dispute of Jammu and Kashmir.

He was addressing the International Parliamentary Kashmir Conference on Human Rights Day. The foreign minister also appealed to the Muslim countries to use their political influence and economic clout to prevent India from committing atrocities in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that the Kashmiris were continuously being subjected to a brutal military siege and inhuman restrictions. It may be mentioned here that the Universal Declaration of Human Rights was a milestone document that proclaimed the inalienable rights which everyone was entitled to as a human being – regardless of race, colour, religion, sex, language, political or other status. The white colour in the national flag of Pakistan depicted the rightful place of minorities in the country.

Deploring the state-sponsored terrorism and crimes against humanity by Indian occupation forces against the people of IIOJK, he urged world powers to pressurize India to adhere to its international human rights obligations.

Counting on Pakistan’s efforts to highlight the Kashmir issue at international level, he said through its successful foreign policy and narrative building efforts, Pakistan has successfully countered Indian narrative on terrorism and Kashmir.

He said world is no longer buying Indian narrative on Kashmir blindly due to Pakistan’s efforts. In this regard, he appealed the Pakistani expatriate community to play their role vibrantly to highlight Indian atrocities throughout the world. He also stressed on promoting parliamentary diplomacy to highlight the Kashmir dispute.

Reiterating Pakistan’s support, the Foreign Minister said Pakistan will never abandon the Kashmiri people and it will continue to support the just struggle of Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination.

