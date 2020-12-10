Archive: Current Month

December 2020
Shibli urges world to take notice of worst tyrannies being committed against Kashmiris

Pakistan's Support to Kashmir Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

 

Islamabad, December 10 (KMS): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz has urged the world champions of human rights to take notice of the worst tyrannies being committed against innocent Kashmiris and the gross human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In a tweet on International Human Rights Day on Thursday, he said practical steps also need to be taken to hold India and its occupation forces accountable.


The Minister said Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir has been turned into the biggest prison of the world since August 5, 2019. He said women, elderly people and children have been restricted to their homes, and there is communication blackout and severe restrictions.

Shibli Faraz says the perception of International Human Rights Day can be globally enhanced by stopping the Indian crimes and protecting the basic human rights of Kashmiris.


