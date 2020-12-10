Speakers at Kashmir Conference vow to raise Kashmiris’ plight at all forums

Islamabad, December 10 (KMS): An International Parliamentary Kashmir Conference was organized by Jammu and Kashmir Right to Self-Determination Movement International in collaboration with Youth Parliament Pakistan and Institute of Regional Studies in Islamabad on the eve of International Human Rights Day.

The conference was presided over by Right to Self-Determination Movement International Chairman Raja Najabat Hussain, while it was addressed by AJK President Sardar Masood Khan, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood. Qureshi, Parliamentary Kashmir Committee Chairman Shaharyar Khan Afridi, Youth Parliament Pakistan Chairman Abrarul Haq and Shaikh Tajammal-ul-Islam, Executive Director of Kashmir Media Service. Many speakers spoke online and invited world attention towards gross human rights violations being perpetrated by Indian troops in IIOJK.

Besides, Members of Parliament from UK and US including All Parties Kashmir Parliamentary Group Chairperson Debbie Abrahams, MP James Daly, Chairman Labour Friends of Kashmir Andrew Gwynne , Shadow Deputy Leader of House of Commons Afzal Khan, MP Paul Bristow, MP Tony Lloyd, MP Sarah Owen, MP Rachel Hopkins, former Member of European Parliament Anthea McIntyre, former MEP Shafaq Muhammad, former MEP Philip Bennion, MNA [Pakistan] Asma Qadeer and Youth Lobbyist from USA Farhana Shafi also addressed the gathering.

Others who participated in the conference included Fida Hussain Kayani, Obaid Qureshi, Muhammad Shehzad Khan, Shakeel-ur-Rehman, Waleed Khan, Noman Khan, Sardar Rehman, Syed Shahbaz Khan, Afshan Tehseen Bajwa, Gulshan Minhas, Tahira Saeed, Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan and representatives of various NGOs, social and media organizations.

Raja Najabat Hussain in his address said that human rights violations by Indian forces in occupied Jammu and Kashmir were increasing day by day. Young and old are arrested and are forced to chant “Jai Ram” slogans. He urged the international human rights bodies to fulfill their responsibilities as the situation in occupied Jammu and Kashmir has taken a very serious turn, especially after August 5, 2019.

Debbie Abrahams, James Daly, Andrew Gavin, Afzal Khan, Paul Bristow, Tony Lloyd, Sarah Owen, Rachel Hopkins, Anthia McIntyre, Shafiq Muhammad, Philip Benin, Asma Qadeer and Farhana Shafi in their speeches said that they would continue to raise their voice for the basic rights of Kashmiris at all forums.

