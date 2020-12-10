Speakers of Srinagar seminar criticize world silence over HR abuses in IIOJK

Srinagar, December 10 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the speakers at a seminar in Srinagar criticized the silence of the international community over the continued human rights violations by Indian troops in the territory.

The seminar was organized by the Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum (JKYSF) in connection with the Human Rights Day.

The speakers on the occasion said that the Universal Declaration of Human Rights adopted on this day in 1948 was meant to protect the rights of entire humanity but the international community was acting selectively, particularly in the case of Kashmir where Indian forces had been involved in the gross human rights violations, fake encounters and arrest of Hurriyat leaders and youth under black laws and other brutalities over the past 73 years.

The speakers urged the Indian authorities to release all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists including Muhammad Yasin Malik, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Aasiya Andrabi, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Fehmeeda Sofi, Naheeda Nasreen, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Ayaz Muhammad Akbar, Peer Saifullah, Raja Merajuddin Kalwal, Shahid-ul-Islam, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Syed Shahid Yousuf, Syed Shakeel Yousuf, Jamaat-e-Islami chief Dr Abdul Hameed Fayaz, Advocate Zahid Ali, Muhammad Yousuf Mir, Muhammad Yusuf Falahi, Muhammad Rafiq Ganai, Mir Hafeezullah, Farooq Ahmed Tawheedi, Hayat Ahmed Butt and journalist Aasif Sultan languishing in different jails of India and the occupied territory.

They appealed to the international human rights organizations to take strict notice of the worst situation in IIOJK and put pressure on the Indian government to resolve the lingering dispute according to the will of the Kashmiri people.

Ishfaq Rasool, Vice Chairman, trade leader and human rights activist, Salman Yousuf and others addressed the seminar.

The seminar was attended among others by Bashir Ahmed, Adan, Ishfaq, Tawseef Ahmed, Advocate Asaif, Advocate Zia-ul-Rehman, Bashir Ahmad, Asif Dar, Ghulam Hassan and Ghulam Muhammad as well as father of Shaheed Dr Sabzar, and father of Shaheed Ishfaq Paul.

