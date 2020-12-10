World parliaments need to raise voice over HR violations in IIOJK: FM

Islamabad, December 10 (KMS): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says basic human rights have been usurped in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and there is complete communication blackout in the held valley.

In a statement on the occasion of International Human Rights Day on Thursday, he said the foreign media is not being provided access to Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the reports being received from there are worth-concerning.

The Minister said Pakistan kept apprised the UN Secretary General, the President of the UN Security Council and other world leaders of the grave human rights situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said minorities in India are holding protest demonstrations, and India’s perception as secular state and the largest democracy of the world has been badly damaged.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the world parliaments need to raise voice over the serious human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said we are also informing the world about the threat of a false flag operation from India.

