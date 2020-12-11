Civilian shot at, injured in Pulwama

Srinagar, December 11 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a civilian was injured after he was shot at by unidentified gunmen in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Friday evening.

Unknown gunmen fired upon a civilian identified as Mushtaq Ahmad in Wassura area of the district, causing him injuries.

A senior police officer said that the injured person was shifted to nearby hospital for treatment and his condition was said to be stable.

Meanwhile, Indian troops and police personnel cordoned off the area and launched searches to nab the attackers.

