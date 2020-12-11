Demos erupt as bullet fired by troops hits woman in Badgam

Srinagar, December 11 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, protests broke out in Badgam district after a woman was injured by a bullet fired from the nearby firing range of the Indian Air Force.

Some shots were fired from the firing range that hit the roofs of houses in Woolina Ichgam area of the district in which a woman identified as Fatima received a bullet injury in her leg.

While the lady was shifted to district hospital Badgam, spontaneous protests broke out in the area against the Indian forces. The protestors blocked the main road connecting Doodpathri and Chadoora with Badgam and demanded strict action against the guilty and closure of nearby firing range.

The protesters said the firing range of Indian Air Force has become a nuisance for them. They said bullets fired by Indian troops often hit rooftops, windows and water tanks in the area, but today one of the bullets hit an elderly woman in the leg.

“We feel insecure here. You don’t know when a bullet will hit you,” said one of the protesters.

On the other hand, families of three Kashmiris detained by Delhi Police’s Special Cell last week in the Indian capital staged a protest at Press Enclave in Srinagar, demanding release of their loved ones. They said the arrested persons have never indulged in any illegal activity.

Meanwhile, two pedestrians were injured when an unknown vehicle hit them in Tral area of Pulwama district. One of them was shifted to SMHS hospital in Srinagar in a critical condition.

Like this: Like Loading...