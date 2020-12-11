Faiz Naqshbandi condemns India’s fraudulent tactics

Islamabad, December 11 (KMS): The Convener of AJK chapter of Mirwaiz-led Hurriyat forum, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, has strongly condemned India’s fraudulent tactics of malicious propaganda to mislead the world.

The fraudulent tactics of malicious propaganda has been exposed by the EU DisinfoLab in its latest report titled, “Indian Chronicles – Subsequent Investigation: Deep Dive into a 15 Year Operation Targeting the EU and UN to Serve Indian Interests.”

The report is a follow-up of the DisinfoLab’s 2019 Report titled, “Influencing Policymakers with Fake Media Outlets (An Investigation into a pro-Indian influence network)”.

According to the report, vast network of fake media outlets, think tanks and NGOs were established with maladies. This Indian campaign is illegal and against ethics.

Syed Faiz Naqshbandi in a statement issued in Islamabad said in IIOJK Indian troops are staging fake encounters in which innocent Kashmiris are killed. Under these pretexts houses are burnt by Indian forces, which is a part of the Indian planned repressive tactics, he added.

He demanded immediate release of the forum Chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Aasiya Andrabi, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Masarrat Aalam Butt and other thousands of Kashmiris languishing in different jails of India and the occupied territory.

He also demanded holding of special session of the UN Security Council to examine and investigate the gross and massive human rights abuses by Indian troops in IIOJK.

Like this: Like Loading...