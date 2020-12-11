FM urges UN to investigate fake NGOs created by India to malign Pakistan

Islamabad, December 11 (KMS): Pakistan has called upon the United Nations and UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) to immediately begin investigation and de-listing of the ten fake NGOs created by India to malign Pakistan.

This was stated by Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, while addressing a joint news conference along with Special Assistant on National Security, Moeed Yousuf, in Islamabad today.

They were briefing the media in context of a recent report by EU DisinfoLab that contained details of India’s propaganda and influence operations against Pakistan.

The Foreign Minister said we also call on the United Nations to create processes that ensure that the international system is not manipulated through such influence operations.

He said the EU Parliament should also begin a credible investigation into the manipulation of the EU Parliament and its legislative process by these fake organizations involved in anti-Pakistan propaganda under a fully funded disinformation and influence operation, run by India.

The Minister said we also call on international news agencies especially Reuters to reconsider their existing partnership with ANI news agency – now proven to be pushing fake news from two fake Indian created websites repeatedly.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the scope and extent of India’s operations against Pakistan under their hybrid war is now apparent for the world to see. He said Pakistan will take all necessary actions to protect its interests.

The Foreign Minister said the EU DisinfoLab report contains detail of India’s online and offline operations during the last 15 years. Citing the report, he said 750 fake websites were run from 116 countries. Additionally, ten NGOs working with UN Human Rights Council and 550 websites were used through fake identity.

He said India staged fake demonstrations in different countries. He said India also formed fake parliamentary groups like “Friends of Gilgit-Baltistan and “Friends of Balochistan.” He said the purpose was to mislead the European Union and the United Nations through wrong information.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said India’s news agency ANI fed stories based on wrong information to various international media organizations. He said fake magazine EPtoday.com was also used for the purpose.

Speaking on the occasion, Moeed Yusuf said these Indian actions involve criminality and it is breach of international laws. He said the Indian state is acting as a mafia to malign Pakistan at international level through fake material.

He urged the UN machinery and Human Rights Council to see into these facts as to how world organizations were used to spread propaganda.

Moeed Yousaf said our objective is peace and economic security.

