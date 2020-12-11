FM urges world to help end HR violations in IIOJK

Islamabad, December 11 (KMS): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has urged the world Human Rights bodies to act decisively in ending the human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He was addressing a seminar in connection with the International Human Rights Day in Islamabad.

The Foreign Minister stressed on the world bodies to call upon India to constitute a commission of inquiry and allow unhindered access to human rights organisations and the international media in IIOJK.

He said basic and inalienable human rights of the people of IIOJK are being trampled with impunity by India. He said innocent people of the Occupied Kashmir are suffering systematic and serial violations of their fundamental freedoms.

Giving a review of the situation in IIOJK, the Foreign Minister said India has turned the valley into the largest prison on the planet where basic amenities and means of communication are not accessible. He said shops and hospitals in the region are running out of supplies and the political leadership of Kashmir have been placed under house arrest or imprisoned.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said with its illegal actions, India is breaching multiple international human rights instruments that it was a party to.

He reiterated that India’s unilateral decision to revoke Article 370 on August 5 was illegal under international law.

Like this: Like Loading...