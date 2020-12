Radio SHK You need to download VLC to play the Radio Radio Sada e Hurriyat HR Violations (From Jan 1989 till Nov 30, 2020) Total Killings * 95,724 Custodial Killings 7,155 Civilian arrested 161,163 Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,375 Women Widowed 22,924 Children Orphaned 107,811 Women gang-raped / Molested 11,231 (Nov 2020) Total Killings * 15 Custodial Killings 5 Tortured/Injured 97 Pellet Injured : 0 Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0 Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0 Civilian arrested 31 Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 1 Women Widowed 2 Children Orphaned 6 Women gang-raped / Molested 7 From July 8, 2016) Atrocities by Indian Troops (Jan-Nov 2020 ) Total Killings * 249 Custodial Killings 19 Tortured/Injured 739 Total pellet Injured 139 Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 8 Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 21 Civilian arrested 2760 Arson (Houses etc) 918 Women Widowed 12 Children Orphaned 26 Women gang-raped / Molested 56 Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019 (Aug 5, 2019- Nov, 2020) Total Killings * 291 Custodial Killings 27 Tortured/Injured 1577 Total pellet Injured 446 Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19 Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144 Civilian arrested 14219 Arson (Houses etc) 976 Women Widowed 16 Children Orphaned 36 Women disgraced / Molested 94 Archive: Current Month December 2020 M T W T F S S « Nov 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Archives Select Month November 2020 October 2020 September 2020 August 2020 July 2020 June 2020 May 2020 April 2020 March 2020 February 2020 January 2020 December 2019 November 2019 October 2019 September 2019 August 2019 July 2019 June 2019 May 2019 April 2019 March 2019 February 2019 January 2019 December 2018 November 2018 October 2018 September 2018 August 2018 July 2018 June 2018 May 2018 April 2018 March 2018 February 2018 January 2018 December 2017 November 2017 October 2017 September 2017 August 2017 July 2017 June 2017 May 2017

IIOJK COVID-19 update
Infected 123818
Kashmir Valley 67933
Jammu division 46840
Ladakh region 9045
Deaths 1897

Picture of the day
Families of three Kashmiri men arrested in Delhi, protesting in Srinagar, demanding their release