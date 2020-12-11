IIOJK youth found dead in India

Srinagar, December 11 (KMS): A missing Kashmiri youth has been found dead in India’s Assam state.

The deceased, Muhammad Asif Dar of Shopian area of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, had gone missing in Gowhati city of Assam.

The brother of the deceased, talking to media men, said, they have taken the possession of the body at Srinagar airport. When asked the cause of death, he said, he doesn’t know anything how his brother died.

A top police official from Gowhati said that he was unaware about the death of the Kashmiri youth in the city. A police official from Shopian was quoted by the media as having said that they were collecting the information from the family and ascertaining the facts.

