India always deceived UN through lies, propaganda: APHC

Srinagar, December 11 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the General Secretary of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Molvi Bashir Ahmad Irfani, has said that India has always deceived the United Nations through lies and propaganda to cover up the truth.

Molvi Bashir Ahmad Irfani in a statement issued in Srinagar said the ugly face of India was exposed to the world by the former US President, Barrack Obama, when he mentioned in his book the Indian animosity against Pakistan and prevailing extremism in India. He said, it is now clear to the whole world that for the last many years India has been deceiving the world by resorting to lies.

The APHC General Secretary said, now the international community should know that Indian forces are involved in the massacre of innocent people in IIOJK and the victimization of minorities in India and the anti-Muslim riots in New Delhi, earlier this year, depict the same.

He said that India, under the guise of so-called democracy and secularism, had been committing human rights violations against minorities inside India and repression in IIOJK. The situation of minorities in India has always been deplorable and their existence has become unbearable for the Hindu extremists, he added.

Molvi Bashir Ahmad Irfani said today even the pro-India Kashmiri leaders have come to know the fact that Kashmiris are of no importance to New Delhi and now is the time for them to join hands with the Kashmiri people against the Indian occupation of Kashmir.

He said that the Indian government was witch-hunting the human rights organizations. He pointed out that when the Amnesty International highlighted serious human rights violations by Indian regime, it was forced to close its offices in India. The behavior of every Indian government has been the same with international and local organizations which are not allowed to operate freely in India because they expose the real face of India to the world, he added.

APHC General Secretary said, the time has come that the international community should take note of Indian atrocities and play role in resolving the lingering Kashmir dispute in accordance with the Kashmiris’ will.

