India banks on fake news for real news being bad: President

Lahore, December 11 (KMS): President Dr Arif Alvi has said that running its anti-Pakistan propaganda set ups through front companies, India banked on fake news for the real new being bad.

Commenting on investigation and an extensive report by EU DisinfoLab exposing fake media outlets running anti-Pakistan campaign, the president said the vast pro-India, anti-Pakistan, fake news and disinformation set up existed since 2005. It had grown vast with 750 media outlets despite exposure last year.

According to the report, a dead professor and numerous defunct organisations were resurrected and used alongside at least 750 fake media outlets in a vast 15-year global disinformation campaign to serve Indian interests.

“All done (through) front companies. Real news is bad so India banks on fake news,” the president remarked.

“It is the largest network we have exposed” said Alexandre Alaphilippe, executive director of EU DisinfoLab. The network was designed primarily to “discredit Pakistan internationally” and influence decision-making at the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) and European Parliament, EU DisinfoLab said.

Like this: Like Loading...