Indian police arrest three Kashmiris in IIOJK

Srinagar, December 11 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian police arrested three Kashmiris from different areas of the territory.

Indian police during cordon and search operations and house raids arrested three persons including advocate, Gowhar Ahmed Wani in Shopian, Tral and Budgam areas.

Reportedly, Gowhar Ahmed Wani has been booked under black law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Meanwhile, unknown persons lobbed a grenade at an Indian paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Noorbagh area of Srinagar early Friday morning. An official was quoted by the media as having said that the grenade was lobbed on the G/61 battalion of CRPF, but it missed the target and exploded on the road. He said the area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.

