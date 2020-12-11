Kashmir solution under UN resolutions stressed

Srinagar, December 11 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Social Peace Forum (JKSPF), Devinder Singh Behl has said that the Kashmir dispute should be resolved in accordance with the UN resolutions in which the people of Kashmir have been given the right to self-determination.

Devinder Singh Behl addressing a function at RS Pura in Jammu in connection with the International Human Rights Day, said that the dispute over Kashmir is still pending with the United Nations despite the passage of several decades.

He said the day is observed all over the world to stop human rights violations, however, in IIOJK, the Indian troops are committing massive human rights violations, making the lives of Kashmiris miserable.

Advocate Behl said, the only crime of the Kashmiri people is that they demand their right to self-determination. He added that India had forcibly occupied Kashmir and had deployed more than 900,000 troops in the area to continue its illegal hold. He appealed to the international community to help stop the rights violations in the territory.

Dalit leader, Jagdish Bhagat in his address deplored that at present thousands of people were missing from their homes in IIOJK and a large number of Kashmiris were illegally detained in jails and urged the international community to take notice of it.

Addressing on the occasion, the JKSPF leader, Chaudhry Asif urged India and Pakistan to initiate fruitful dialogue for lasting peace in the region and peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute. He also expressed solidarity with the farmers in India and said that the people of IIOJK are with the Indian farmers in this critical situation.

Darshan Lal Bhagat, Surinder Bhagat, S Kaljit Singh, Imran Chaudhry, Rakesh Kumar, S Harpal Singh, Charan Jait Singh, Dilbagh Singh, Sikander Singh and Chuni Lal were present on the occasion.

