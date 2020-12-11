Maulana Noor Ahmad Trali passes away in IIOJK

Srinagar, December 11 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, prominent religious scholar, Maulana Noor Ahmad Trali, passed away in Tral on Thursday night after a brief illness.

Funeral prayers of Maulana Noor Ahmad Trali were offered in the premises of Darul Uloom Noor-ul-Salam in Tral.

Maulana Noor Ahmad Trali had dedicated his entire life to serve the cause of justice and freedom struggle. He was one of the few religious scholars in addition to being a great inspiration for social and educational development and philanthropy.

Thousands of people attended the funeral of the scholar in Tral area.

Meanwhile, several Hurriyet leaders including Syed Aijaz Rehmani and Engineer Mirza Mushtaq Shah expressed profound grief and sorrow over his death and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest his soul in eternal peace and give courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.

