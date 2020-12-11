Thousands attend funeral of Islamic scholar in IIOJK

Srinagar, December 11 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, thousands of people attended the funeral prayers of prominent Islamic scholar, Maulana Noor Mohammad Trali, in Tral area of Pulwama district, today.

The Islamic scholar and Chairman of Darul Uloom Noor-ul-Islam, Maulana Noor Ahmad Trali, passed away at SMHS hospital in Srinagar on Thursday night.

Thousands of people gathered in Tral and attended the funeral prayers of Maulana Noor Ahmad Trali held in the premises of the Darul Uloom.

Maulana Noor Ahmad Trali had dedicated his entire life to serve the cause of justice and freedom struggle. Besides being a religious scholar, he was a great inspiration for social and educational development and philanthropic work.

Meanwhile, several Hurriyat leaders including the President of Jammu and Kashmir Anjuman Shari Shian, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, Mukhtar Ahmed Waza, Syed Aijaz Rehmani and Engineer Mirza Mushtaq Shah expressed profound grief and sorrow over the demise of Maulana Noor Ahmad Trali. They prayed to Allah Almighty to rest his soul in eternal peace and give courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with patience.

Like this: Like Loading...