UN Human Rights Day: Crisis deepens in IIOJK: WKAF

Washington, DC, December 11 (KMS): The World Kashmir Awareness Forum (WKAF) on the occasion of the United Nations Human Rights Day drew world’s attention to the decades long human rights crisis in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The WKAF President, Dr Ghulam Nabi Mir, in a statement issued in Washington said, with 100,000 civilian deaths, 10,000 missing and civic, political and economic life critically suppressed, the people of the territory are facing erasure from history.

He said, though Kashmiris’ right to self-determination was affirmed by the United Nations Security Council after the partition of Indian subcontinent but India is yet to honour this agreement. The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Genocide Watch, Amnesty International and numerous other human rights organizations have condemned the ongoing killings, disappearances, forced displacements and sexual violence and torture perpetrated by Indian authorities in the territory, he added.

This year, Dr Ghulam Nabi Mir said, the people of IIOJK have suffered even further escalations of human rights abuses, including an ongoing communications blockade, forced demographic changes and raids on non-governmental organization, journalists and civil society activists. “All of this is taking place amidst a global pandemic, which Kashmir is incapable of properly addressing due to a critical lack of resources and healthcare infrastructure. It cannot be put more plainly: Kashmiris are facing an existential crisis,” he added.

The WKAF demanded the immediate lifting of the military siege, restoration of all internet connectivity and communications links and release of all political prisoners, including underage children, journalists and civil society members.

It also called for allowing unfettered access to monitor and report human rights violations by credible international bodies, including Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and UN rapporteurs.

It demanded withdrawal of all laws instituted to accelerate demographic changes and promote the ethnic, cultural and political cleansing of the people of IIOJK.

It also called for removal of all Indian military and paramilitary personnel from the occupied territory and allowing the Kashmiris to exercise their right to self-determination through a free and fair referendum, as agreed to by the government of India and the United Nations Security Council.

