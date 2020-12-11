World urged to take cognizance of Indian brutalities in IIOJK

Srinagar, December 11 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has urged the international community to take cognizance of the Indian brutalities in the territory and play its role in resolving the Kashmir dispute to mitigate the sufferings of Kashmiri people.

The APHC spokesman in a statement in Srinagar said the world must realize the fact that Narendra Modi-led fascist regime is subjecting the Indian minorities and Kashmiris to the worst kinds of atrocities. He maintained that Modi government was also targeting the human rights organizations for highlighting the victimization of Indian minorities and Kashmiris. He pointed out that reprisals from the Modi regime forced the Amnesty International to halt its operations in India.

Meanwhile, protests broke out in Woolina Ichgam area of Badgam district after a woman was injured by a bullet fired from the nearby firing range of the Indian Air Force. The protestors blocked the main road and demanded strict action against the guilty and closure of the firing range. The families of three Kashmiris detained by Delhi Police’s Special Cell last week in the Indian capital also staged a protest at Press Enclave in Srinagar, demanding release of their loved ones.

APHC leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Social Peace Forum, Devinder Singh Behl, and other speakers of a function held at RS Pora in Jammu said that the Kashmir dispute should be resolved in accordance with the UN resolutions that guaranteed the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination. They deplored that India was subjecting the Kashmiris to vengeance for demanding this inalienable right.

The Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, and other Hurriyat leaders including Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi and Mukhtar Ahmed Waza expressed profound grief over the demise of prominent religious scholar, Maulana Noor Ahmad Trali. Maulana Trali passed away in Tral last night after a brief illness.

On the other hand, speakers at a webinar hosted by Kashmir Institute of International Relations in Islamabad said depriving Kashmiris of their inalienable right to self-determination constitutes a serious violation of the international law and the UN resolutions that guaranteed this right to them. Among the speakers were rights activists, legal experts, political analysts and journalists including Ms Danielle Khan, Carin Jodha Fisher, Nayeema Ahmed Mahjoor, Irshad Hussain Mir, Ms Clair Bidwell, Ms Marina Zucca, Mr Todd Shea, Ms Shugufta Ashraf and Altaf Hussain Wani.

The Chairman of Kashmir Council Europe, Ali Raza Syed, in his statement released in Brussels said by revealing facts about Indian propaganda network targeting Pakistan, the EU DisifoLab has unmasked the real dirty face of India.

The President of Washington-based World Kashmir Awareness Forum, Dr GN Mir, in a statement issued in connection with World Human Rights Day urged the international community to pay attention to grave human rights situation in IIOJK.

Like this: Like Loading...