Hurriyat leaders appear before Tada court in Srinagar

Srinagar, December 12 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders including Javaid Ahmed Mir, Firdous Ahmed Shah and Nisar Hussain Rathar, appeared before a TADA court in Srinagar in a 13 years old fake case registered against them.

The fake case was filed against them in Khanyar police, Srinagar, on July 13, 2007.

It is to mention here that the Narendra Modi-led communal Indian government is continuously using its judiciary against Hurriyat leaders and activists to suppress the Kashmiris’ freedom movement.

