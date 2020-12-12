Indian police to acquire 100 more drones for surveillance in IIOJK

Srinagar, December 12 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian police will soon get 100 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs)/drones to keep a watch on the activities of people in the territory.

Indian Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has approved a fresh budget for the police in IIOJK to procure 100 UAVs/drones, which will be the biggest procurement by the force so far.

While the police had already procured some UAVs and drones out of its own budget in the past few years, the fresh consignment of around 100 UAVs will be added in the months ahead, media reports quoted official sources as having said.

As per the police specifications, these UAVs will be of category 3, which is considered the latest and equipped with all sorts of technology.

