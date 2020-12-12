Indian policeman thrashes govt school principal in Kupwara

Srinagar, December 12 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a senior lecturer and acting principal of a government higher secondary school in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district was thrashed by an Indian policeman without any reason.

The teacher, Rizwan Ahmed Mir, who is officiating Principal of Government Higher Secondary School Nachiyan Karnah, told media that he went to Police Station Karnah on Thursday for the physical verification of stationery including question papers for this year’s Class 11 examination, which starts today (Saturday).

He said that at the police station, a Head Constable verbally abused him and later assaulted him after asking him for the authorization order initially. Mir said that he was also held at the police station for more than two hours despite the Class 11 practical examinations scheduled on the day.

Later, in a letter to Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Karnah, Mir sought legal action against the cop. He said the police had assured a departmental enquiry by Saturday, which however has not happened.

Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Anshul Garg, had also assured an official enquiry into the incident after the matter was brought to his notice by lecturers association.

