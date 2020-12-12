Indian soldier dies of cardiac arrest during CASO in Shopian

Srinagar, December 12 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, an Indian soldier died due to cardiac arrest during a cordon and search operation in South Kashmir’s Shopian district, last night.

Officials said that a soldier of 162 Territorial Army suffered massive cardiac arrest during the CASO in Chitragam area of Zanipora. He was immediately rushed to an Indian Army hospital in Srinagar where doctors declared him brought dead.

On the other hand, another Indian soldier was killed after he fell into a deep gorge in Nowshera area of Rajouri district on Saturday. Officials said that the soldier, Lance Naik Gorgey S, deployed at a forward location in Kalal slipped into a deep gorge. He was evacuated from the gorge and shifted to a local hospital where he succumbed, they added.

