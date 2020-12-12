JKCSF concerned over eviction of people living in forest areas

Srinagar, December 12 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Society Forum (JKCSF) has expressed concern over the eviction of people living in forest areas of the territory.

The JKCSF Chairman, Abdul Qayoom Wani, in a statement issued in Srinagar, asked the authorities to take the people of the territory on board before taking decisions on the future of its real estate – land, water and forests. He said the real estate of IIOJK belongs to the people of the territory by virtue of its history, heritage and ownership.

Reacting to the recent developments of demolition drives and eviction notices served to people living in forest areas, he expressed concern over the situation saying the populace, by and large, had developed “fear psychosis” regarding the land law amendments.

Raising concern over the condition of villagers in central Kashmir’s Badgam district, Wani said that they were living in tense fear of losing their homes after the Forest Department served eviction notices to them. “The villages where notices have been served in Badgam district include Kanidajan, Batiwudar, Jabbad, Branwar, Nagbal, Yusmarg and Darwan,” he said. He quoted the villagers of telling the JKCSF that they were scared of being rendered homeless after receiving eviction notices from the Forest Department.

“The authorities have axed hundreds of apple trees and dismantled mud dokas (huts) of the villagers,” he quoted the villagers having told JKCSF. Wani said that it was true that these people were living in the forest area but they had been residing there for centuries now. “Where should they go now?” he asked.

Like this: Like Loading...