Rich tributes paid to Maulana Noor Ahmad Trali in IIOJK

Srinagar, December 12 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU) and other Hurriyat leaders and organizations have paid rich tributes to renowned religious scholar, Maulana Noor Ahmed Trali.

The Islamic scholar and Chairman of Darul Uloom Noor-ul-Islam, Maulana Noor Ahmed Trali, passed away at SMHS hospital in Srinagar on Thursday night.

The MMU, headed by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, in a statement in Srinagar, paying rich tributes to Maulana Trali, termed his demise a religious and educational loss. It hailed the deceased for his unflinching and selfless services in Tral which include establishment of Darul Uloom and Darul Banaat.

The MMU expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of Maulana Trali and paid and rich tributes to the deceased for his religious, educational and social services in Tral and adjacent areas. On behalf of all its members, it expressed condolence and solidarity with the bereaved family of Maulana Trali and prayed for his highest ranks in Jannah.

Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, on behalf of its Chairman, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, in a statement issued in Srinagar said Maulana Trali was a renowned personality who dedicated his entire life for the cause of religious service and freedom struggle. It stated that the sad demise of Maulana Trali was an irretrievable loss to Kashmiris, in general, and freedom struggle, in particular.

The President of Jammu and Kashmir Anjuman Sharie Shian, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, in a statement in Srinagar expressed solidarity with the bereaved family and said that Maulana’s demise deprived the people of the territory of such a distinguished religious figure who always worked for the promotion of religion and Sharia and unity among the people.

The Jammu and Kashmir People League Chief Organizer, Dr Sarfraz Ahmed Khan, in his statement in Srinagar said that Maulana Noor Ahmed Trali was a well-known religious scholar and preacher of Islam. He said that Maulana was one of the foremost influential Islamic philosophers of the Kashmir Valley. He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest his soul in eternal peace and give courage to the aggrieved family to bear the loss with patience.

